Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Turkey

Aisuluu Tynybekova won a gold medal, taking the first place at the International Wrestling Tournament in Turkey.

Yasar Dogu 2020 Tournament was held on January 10-12 in Istanbul. Aisuluu Tynybekova competed in the weight category up to 62 kilograms. In the fight for first place, she defeated Tatyana Omelchenko from Azerbaijan.

Nazira Marsbek kyzy won another gold medal for Kyrgyzstan in the weight category up to 59 kilograms. Aiperi Medet kyzy took the third place in the weight up to 76 kilograms.