President of Kyrgyzstan meets with children of victims of Dachi Su plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov traditionally met with children, who lost their relatives and parents as a result of a plane crash in Dachi SU village, Sokuluk district, Chui region on January 16, 2017. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state repeatedly expressed condolences over the death of people, stressing that that was an irreparable and a heavy loss, not only for the relatives and friends of the deceased, but also for all Kyrgyzstanis.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov assured that state bodies and local authorities would permanently pay attention in resolving various social issues.

The President wished the children good health, a long and prosperous life.

Relatives and family members of the victims expressed gratitude to him for the attention and support provided to them by the country’s top leadership. They told about pressing issues.

At the end of the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov handed the children books and i-pads.

Zhakshylyk Sheraliev, Sultan Abakirov, Elaiym Raiymkulova, Mirlan Nurlanov, Erlan Sharshenbekov and Saikal Karypbaeva came to the meeting with the head of state, accompanied by their relatives.

Cargo Boeing 747, heading from Hong Kong to Istanbul, crashed on January 16, 2017 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 35 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 4 crew members — citizens of Turkey — were killed, dozens of houses were destroyed.
