The main provocateurs of conflicts at the border are representatives of state bodies of Tajikistan. Deputy of Katran Rural Council, Saparali Borubaev, said at a rally in support of residents of Batken region in Bishkek.

According to him, the Kyrgyz authorities succumb to provocations of Tajikistan and make concessions each time.

«The Tajik authorities provoke each time. And our authorities are busy with suppression of the locals. In addition to constant conflicts, neighbors continue «creeping migration.» I would like to turn to the neighbors: the Kyrgyz supported you during the civil war, do not forget about this. It is in our interests to peacefully resolve border issues,» he said.