11:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

500 companies participate in project on introduction of electronic invoices

More than 500 companies participate in the pilot project of the State Tax Service on introduction of electronic invoices. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Over the last month alone, 460 companies have joined the project. The business makes suggestions and comments on improving the information system of electronic invoices. In addition, employees of the STS and members of the initiative group, representing various areas of business, weekly test Electronic Invoice information system.

«For each meeting, IT specialists weekly finalize the information system of electronic invoices taking into account proposals and comments,» the State Tax Service said.

The pilot project on use of electronic invoices has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since July 1, 2019. From April 1, 2020, all VAT payers, importers and exporters of goods will be obliged to use electronic invoices.
link: https://24.kg/english/140540/
views: 42
Print
Related
State Tax Service launches pilot project on electronic invoices from July 1
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
15 January, Wednesday
11:42
500 companies participate in project on introduction of electronic invoices 500 companies participate in project on introduction of...
11:35
Air pollution level exceeded 3 times in some districts of Bishkek
11:25
Small child with bruises on body dies in hospital
11:13
Ministry of Labor and Social Development loses case to fired employee
10:57
Border conflict: Parties decide not to provide media with information