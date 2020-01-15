500 companies participate in project on introduction of electronic invoices

More than 500 companies participate in the pilot project of the State Tax Service on introduction of electronic invoices. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Over the last month alone, 460 companies have joined the project. The business makes suggestions and comments on improving the information system of electronic invoices. In addition, employees of the STS and members of the initiative group, representing various areas of business, weekly test Electronic Invoice information system.

«For each meeting, IT specialists weekly finalize the information system of electronic invoices taking into account proposals and comments,» the State Tax Service said.

The pilot project on use of electronic invoices has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since July 1, 2019. From April 1, 2020, all VAT payers, importers and exporters of goods will be obliged to use electronic invoices.