State Tax Service launches pilot project on electronic invoices from July 1

A pilot project on the use of invoices in the form of electronic documents is launched in Kyrgyzstan from July 1. The State Tax Service reported.

Value added tax payers can participate in the pilot project on a voluntary basis. In this case, they are registered as project participants in accordance with the temporary procedure for formation and circulation of the invoices in the form of the electronic documents.

«A taxpayer must have an electronic signature to draw up an invoice in the form of an electronic document. From the moment of registration as a participant of the pilot project, a VAT payer does not need to obtain series and invoice numbers. Participation in the project will allow taxpayers to get acquainted with the operation of the information system in advance and, if necessary, to make proposals for its improvement,» the State Tax Service stressed.