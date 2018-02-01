Kyrgyzstan to fine for spitting

Since 2019, spitting will be fined in Kyrgyzstan. MP Dastan Bekeshev said this today in the Parliament.

Such punishment is stipulated by the Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on Violations, which was adopted by the Parliament on March 2, 2017, but will enter in force on January 1, 2019.

Article 71 states: «Throwing, burning of household garbage and items in undesignated places as well as spitting entails imposition of a fine of the third category.»

For individuals, the fine will amount to 55 and for legal entities — 170 calculated rates. One calculated rate today is equal to 100 soms, therefore, fines will amount to 5,500 and 17,000 soms respectively.