Kyrgyzstani Kamil Sabitov won two gold medals at the International Equestrian Tournament (show jumping). Organizers of the competition told.

The tournament was held on January 3-4 in Doha (Qatar). Medals were awarded in six categories. Kamil Sabitov showed good results in two of the most prestigious. He defeated 53 rivals and took the first place in the Medium Tour nomination, where the height of the obstacles was 120-130 centimeters. In the Big Tour nomination, the height of the obstacles reached 145 centimeters. Kamil Sabitov was the best among 28 participants.