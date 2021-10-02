Bishkek to host Open Equestrian Championship

An Open Equestrian Championship will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The championship will be held at a specialized children’s and youth school of the Olympic reserve «Kuluk».

The opening of the championship will take place at 10.00 on October 2 at the address: Elebesov Street, 204a.

More than 50 athletes will take part in the competition. Children, youth and adults (men and women) from 10 years and older are allowed to participate in the championship.

The organizers are the Department of Physical Culture and Sports and the Equestrian Sports Federation.

«The event is held in order to popularize and develop equestrian sports in the country, improve sports skills and choose the strongest equestrian athletes,» the City Hall added.