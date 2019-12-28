Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov operates on plane crash victim in Almaty

Head of the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov operated on one injured in a plane crash in Kazakhstan with a spinal injury.

«The surgery was successful, we finished it at two in the morning, the patient woke up, we are going to see other patients,» he said.

Recall, the academician together with his team left for Almaty at the request of relatives of the victims and colleagues. Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and 5 crew members aboard took off from Almaty and immediately disappeared from the radar yesterday morning. The death toll during the crash rose to 15 people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported about 12 casualties.

A Kyrgyzstani is among the victims. His condition is assessed as satisfactory.