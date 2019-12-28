Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty

Head of the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov left for Almaty to perform surgeries on those injured during a plane crash.

According to him, relatives of the victims, colleagues, heads of the clinic turned to him for help.

Related news Plane crash in Kazakhstan: December 28 declared day of mourning

«We will arrive at the place and will immediately go to operate. My team is traveling with me: a resuscitationist and three orthopedic traumatologists,» said Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov.

Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and 5 crew members aboard took off from Almaty and immediately disappeared from the radar yesterday morning. The death toll during the crash rose to 15 people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported about 12 casualties.

A Kyrgyzstani is among the victims. His condition is assessed as satisfactory.