President Jeenbekov: Feminnale performance insulted women

«Performance with a naked woman during Feminnale at the Museum of Fine Arts offended the honor of the Kyrgyz women,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end press conference.

The head of state does not agree with this way of fighting for women’s rights.

«If you look at the history, you will not see naked women anywhere. Our sisters, mothers have always kept their honor and dignity. I believe that campaigns with naked women is an insult. Yes, some people came out and defended the exhibition, arguing that the Kyrgyz had similar customs. But this is not true,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.