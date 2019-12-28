Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information

Curator of Feminnale Aigul Karabalina was attacked in Bishkek. She posted about it on Facebook.

According to the girl, she was attacked by two men near her house.

«Concussion of the brain and a black eye will be cured, but they threatened me. I’m scared, and I want to leave faster not to endanger my child,» Aigul Karabalina posted.

The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek said that a check had been started on the fact of the post, but the police did not receive a statement from the victim.

The first Feminnale of Contemporary Art was held in Bishkek. A large-scale exposition was opened in the Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev with the works of 56 artists from 22 countries.

However, the activists were outraged by the performance, which provoked heated discussions on social media, about the plight of young women — a girl washing lamb intestines in a bowl, or naked women.

The Director of the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts Mira Dzhangaracheva was hastily dismissed by the Minister of Culture.