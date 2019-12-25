16:15
President approves budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law on the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020 and the forecast for 2021-2022. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on November 28, 2019. According to it, state treasury revenues will amount to 163,710.4 billion soms, expenses — 171,663.9 billion. The maximum budget deficit was set at 7,953.5 billion soms.

Compared to the original budget variant, which the Government submitted in the autumn for consideration to the Parliament, only the budget deficit has changed. Initially, it amounted to 9,953.5 billion soms.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2020.
