Kyrgyzstan demands compensation for use of water resources from neighbors

Kyrgyzstan demands compensation from its neighbors for use of water resources. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at a year-end press conference.

He noted that the payment of expenses for maintenance of water reservoirs has been the world’s practice.

«Some Central Asian countries receive water from us. We spend a lot of money on the maintenance of the reservoirs. Therefore, at a meeting in Tashkent, I raised the issue of compensation for the use of water resources. We have such an agreement with Kazakhstan. In 1998, an agreement was signed on compensation for the use of water resources of Naryn river, but it was suspended in 2006. We intend to renew this agreement,» the head of state said.
