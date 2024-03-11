18:59
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

Chingiz Aidarbekov proposes to create Water Resources Ministry

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan propose to create a Ministry of Water Resources. Deputy Chingiz Aidarbekov said this at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

According to him, neighboring countries pay special attention to energy sector and have already created the above-mentioned ministry.

«Will we take such steps? We stand at the source of water, but we only have a service under the Ministry of Agriculture,» Chingiz Aidarbekov said.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Murat Ramatov responded that a resolution was issued the day before to change the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers. It will come into force within a week.

«We get all the functions related to water resources. This includes clean, surface and underground water, and irrigation. This is all transferred to the Water Resources Service. Also, the names of the ministries will begin with the words «Ministry of Water Resources...» and not «Ministry of Agriculture...». This is set as a priority,» Murat Ramatov said.

Chingiz Aidarbekov noted that the committee was going to hold a visiting meeting with the participation of representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers on energy issues and providing the population with clean water.

«I’m going to make a proposal to create a separate Ministry or State Agency that will regulate water issues,» the deputy said.

At the meeting, deputies discussed the ratification of a grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the project «Upgrading the equipment for maintenance of irrigation canals,» signed on December 11, 2023 in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/288722/
views: 149
Print
Related
Low water season expected again in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Water Resources planned to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov raises issue of water shortage at SPECA summit
Central Asia is approaching extreme depletion of water resources
Central Asia to face water shortage in five years
Bishkek City Hall to revise water consumption, wastewater disposal norms
Kyrgyzstan resumes water supply to Kazakhstan
Meeting of Central Asia heads: Sadyr Japarov tells about water resources issues
Water flow control devices installed at gauging stations in Chui region
Water Resources Service to develop irrigation in Chui region
Popular
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
Taliban arrest Afghan women for Islamic dress code violations Taliban arrest Afghan women for Islamic dress code violations
11 March, Monday
18:17
U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able...
18:04
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
17:50
$25 million transferred to account of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund
17:44
Russia to allocate 2.1 billion rubles for rehabilitation of tailings dumps in KR
17:35
Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale