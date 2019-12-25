Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

According to forecasts, an average annual inflation rate will be about 1.2 percent by the end of 2019. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that inflation remains moderate in the republic and is within the expectations of the National Bank. As of December 13, its annual rate was 2.9 percent. Formation of current inflation is due to the positive contribution of food prices. Core inflation remains low.

«In 2020, against the backdrop of price recovery in global commodity markets and in the absence of internal and external shocks, inflation will not exceed the monetary policy targets of 5-7 percent. The expected trends in global and regional markets in the coming periods will not bear significant inflationary risks for the economy of Kyrgyzstan,» the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic said.