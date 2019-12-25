10:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

According to forecasts, an average annual inflation rate will be about 1.2 percent by the end of 2019. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that inflation remains moderate in the republic and is within the expectations of the National Bank. As of December 13, its annual rate was 2.9 percent. Formation of current inflation is due to the positive contribution of food prices. Core inflation remains low.

«In 2020, against the backdrop of price recovery in global commodity markets and in the absence of internal and external shocks, inflation will not exceed the monetary policy targets of 5-7 percent. The expected trends in global and regional markets in the coming periods will not bear significant inflationary risks for the economy of Kyrgyzstan,» the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic said.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Inflation may reach 3.5% in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2019
Inflation rate to reach 3.5 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the same inflation rate
Prices to grow by 4% by end of the year in Kyrgyzstan
Inflation rate to reach 4 percent in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2019
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers inflation forecast for 2019
EDB expects 2.1 percent price growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Prices in Kyrgyzstan to grow by 5 percent by the end of 2019
Inflation in Kyrgyzstan to amount to about 1 percent by the end of December
Inflation in Kyrgyzstan to reach 2 percent by end of 2018
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
25 December, Wednesday
09:48
Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019...
09:37
Construction of school at the expense of Azerbaijan starts in Kok-Zhar
09:17
Lawyers to appeal verdict in case on modernization of Bishkek HPP
09:08
At least 5,620 Afghan war veterans live in Kyrgyzstan
08:58
Nurbek Toktakunov appeals to police with statement about threats
24 December, Tuesday
17:59
188 journalists accredited for press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
17:48
10 families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:41
ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
17:12
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
16:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent