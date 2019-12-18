Border conflict: Negotiations suspended

Citizens of Tajikistan repeatedly began throwing stones during negotiations on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Escalation of the conflict occurred at 11.30. In response to the actions of citizens of the neighboring country, Kyrgyzstanis broke the windshields of two cars belonging to them by stones.

«About 20 minutes later, a shot was fired from the Tajik side, according to preliminary data, from a small-caliber rifle. As a result, a soldier of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded. Negotiations were suspended. Each of the parties conducts awareness-rising work among the population of the border regions of the two states. To stabilize the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service, Abdikarim Alimbaev, left for Batken region,» the Border Service said.