Border conflict: Negotiations suspended

Citizens of Tajikistan repeatedly began throwing stones during negotiations on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.
«About 20 minutes later, a shot was fired from the Tajik side, according to preliminary data, from a small-caliber rifle. As a result, a soldier of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded. Negotiations were suspended. Each of the parties conducts awareness-rising work among the population of the border regions of the two states. To stabilize the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service, Abdikarim Alimbaev, left for Batken region,» the Border Service said.