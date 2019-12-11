10:31
308 people sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyrgyzstan

At least 308 people were sentenced to life imprisonment in Kyrgyzstan. Expert of the UN Office on Drugs, Crime and Penitentiary System Baatyr Saparbayev announced at the 3rd meeting of the Judicial Reform Council.

According to him, it is necessary to create a special regime penal colony for such criminals.

«Ninety percent of those serving sentences in penitentiary institutions do not have a passport. They can not register a marriage and solve other issues. The problem with passportization must also be solved,» said Baatyr Saparbayev.

He also noted the need to ensure the rights of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who are in places of detention, to education.
