Activist Melis Aspekov sentenced to seven years in prison

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced activist Melis Aspekov to seven years in prison. His son Aaly posted on Facebook.

According to him, the father made his last word at the trial and proved that he did not intend to stage any riots.

«Despite the fact that the witnesses gave the same testimony, the court, executing a political order, sentenced my father to seven years in prison,» the son of Melis Aspekov wrote.

The court found Melis Aspekov guilty of preparing and staging mass riots.

He positioned himself as a close ally of President Sadyr Japarov.

On March 23, 2022, Melis Aspekov was found guilty of extortion and fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison to be served in a general regime penal colony. Disagreeing with the verdict, he appealed it to the Bishkek City Court. By the decision of the judicial panel on July 5, 2022, the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court was upheld, but the term of imprisonment was reduced by one year. The final sentence was imprisonment for six years.

The activist was released from the penal colony on May 23, 2023 under the presidential decree on «the Pardon of Convicts.» However, in September he was again detained for two months on charges of preparing and staging mass riots. The activist was placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 of the capital by decision of the Pervomaisky District Court.