12:11
USD 89.43
EUR 96.98
RUB 0.98
English

Activist Melis Aspekov sentenced to seven years in prison

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced activist Melis Aspekov to seven years in prison. His son Aaly posted on Facebook.

According to him, the father made his last word at the trial and proved that he did not intend to stage any riots.

«Despite the fact that the witnesses gave the same testimony, the court, executing a political order, sentenced my father to seven years in prison,» the son of Melis Aspekov wrote.

The court found Melis Aspekov guilty of preparing and staging mass riots.

He positioned himself as a close ally of President Sadyr Japarov.

On March 23, 2022, Melis Aspekov was found guilty of extortion and fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison to be served in a general regime penal colony. Disagreeing with the verdict, he appealed it to the Bishkek City Court. By the decision of the judicial panel on July 5, 2022, the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court was upheld, but the term of imprisonment was reduced by one year. The final sentence was imprisonment for six years.

The activist was released from the penal colony on May 23, 2023 under the presidential decree on «the Pardon of Convicts.» However, in September he was again detained for two months on charges of preparing and staging mass riots. The activist was placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 of the capital by decision of the Pervomaisky District Court.
link: https://24.kg/english/288292/
views: 152
Print
Related
Activist Zarina Torokulova sentenced to five years for reposting
Aftandil Zhorobekov opposing change of flag detained for two months
Protest against state flag change: Activist Aftandil Zhorobekov detained
Triple murder in Bishkek: Accused sentenced to life imprisonment
Activist Adilet Baltabai detained in Sokuluk
Melis Aspekov arrested and placed in pre-trial detention center
SCNS reports details of detention of activist Zarina Torokulova
Activist Zarina Torokulova detained in Bishkek
Case against activist Ondurush Toktonasyrov sent to prosecutor's office
Case against Ondurush Toktonasyrov: Activist charged
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
5 March, Tuesday
11:57
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
Universities of Cyprus provide 17 scholarships to Kyrgyzstanis
11:37
Activist Melis Aspekov sentenced to seven years in prison
11:25
Banks to get opportunity to remotely identify private entrepreneurs
11:18
Cardiac surgery department opened in medical clinic of Osh State University