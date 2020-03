Kyrgyzstanis successfully participated in the international Dynamo Grand Prix 2020 Tournament in sports ballroom dancing. The Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was held in Moscow (Russia). More than 3,000 duets from 14 countries competed for victory. Kyrgyz dancers won 17 gold, three silver and three bronze awards.

The duet Bogdan Spesivtsev — Kira Kochergina won nine gold medals in various categories. Alexander Shefler — Kristina Melnikova and Howard Cholponbaev — Aibike Nurlanova won three gold medals each. Alibek Cholponbaev and Alina Ivanova won two gold medals.

The tournament is held annually. In 2019, Kyrgyzstanis won six gold and four silver medals.