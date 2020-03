Kyrgyzstanis took the third place at the International Ballroom Dancing Tournament. The Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Lisbon with participation of 49 duets from 10 countries. Artem Semerenko and Valeriya Kachalko won a bronze medal in the category Adults, Latin, Open Class.

As noted, Semerenko and Kachalko take the 21st place out of 2,174 in the world ranking.