Fog and zero wind - reasons for high level of air pollution in Bishkek

Prevailing meteorological conditions contribute to an increase in air pollution in Bishkek. The head of the Department for Environmental Pollution Monitoring of the Agency for Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic Lyudmila Nyshanbaeva told today at a round table discussion.

She noted that increased pollution by harmful substances, such as fine particles PM 2.5, nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide and others was observed in the capital.

«The meteorological conditions in recent days also contribute to this: fog and zero wind prevent pollutants from dispersing,» she said.

Lyudmila Nyshanbaeva added that the agency was measuring the level of nine pollutants.

«Eight stations have been installed in the city, one of them works in automatic mode, seven — in discrete (manual) mode. Measurements are taken at the last seven every three hours and delivered to the laboratory for analysis,» she added.

According to her, when compiling monitoring programs, the agency focuses on the emissions that are in the city, their sources: exhaust gases from vehicles, HPP, heating of the private sector, as well as the physical and geographical location of Kyrgyzstan, where there is dust naturally.
