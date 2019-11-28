Valentina Shevchenko to have another UFC fight in February 2020

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced two title fights on its official website.

The fights will take place in Houston (USA) on February 8, 2020.

One of the battles will be a fight of a wrestler from the United States Jon Jones, who has a champion belt in the light heavyweight, with his compatriot Dominick Reyes — the fourth in the ranking in the corresponding weight category.

The representative of Kyrgyzstan, Valentina Shevchenko, the current UFC champion in the women’s flyweight category, will compete with an American Kathleen Chookagian, who takes the first line in the ranking in the corresponding category.