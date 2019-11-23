Economy Ministry refutes information of SCNS on transfer of Eliseev’s money

Information that officials of the Bankruptcy Department under the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan tried to transfer over 120 million soms in favor of Aleksey Eliseev does not correspond to reality. Press service of the ministry reports.

According to it, on June 4, 2010, the Interdistrict Economic Court of Jalal-Abad region announced Crystal OJSC bankrupt.

«Since 2011, at least 18 tenders for the sale of property of Crystal OJSC have been held. The last auction in a single lot with a decrease in the starting (estimated) cost by 50 percent — 248,130,300 soms — was held by a special administrator on March 16, 2018. The winner was a Chinese Guangxi Company for Development of Hydroelectricity Wanquan LTD, which offered 423,340,000 soms,» the Ministry of Economy said.

Accounts payable of Crystal OJSC were fully repaid from the sale of the property complex.

At the same time, the special administrator transferred 67 million out of 120 million soms reported by the State Committee for National Security for storage to the deposit account of the State Committee for National Security.

The rest of the amount is on the current account of Crystal OJSC, legal proceedings with creditors of the company continue.

The ministry stressed that the issue of transfer of the rest of the money from sale of Crystal OJSC to state revenue was initiated precisely by the Bankruptcy Department and was considered by the special administrator in conjunction with the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier it was reported that the Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS reveled the existing assets of the former deputy head of the Central Agency for Development, Investments and Innovations Aleksey Eliseev in Crystal OJSC. According to the agency, officials of the Bankruptcy Department of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the special administration procedure at Cristall OJSC, being aware of the verdict against Aleksey Eliseev, made attempts to transfer more than 120 million soms in his favor.