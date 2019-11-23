10:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Economy Ministry employees attempt to transfer money of Eliseev from Kyrgyzstan

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed existing assets of the former deputy head of the Central Agency for Development, Investment and Innovations Aleksey Eliseev in Crystal OJSC. Press center of the State Committee reported.

Officials of the Bankruptcy Department of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the special administration procedure at Crystal OJSC, being aware of the sentence against Aleksey Eliseev, made attempts to transfer more than 120 million soms in his favor.

«In the process of special administration, the property complex and assets of the OJSC were sold through an open tender. After payment of all the payables, more than 120 million soms remained on the deposit account of the company, which, in accordance with the legislation in the field of bankruptcy, should have been sent to the sole founder — a company with direct involvement of Aleksey Eliseev,» the SCNS reported.

Aleksey Eliseev worked at the Central Agency for Development, Investment and Innovations. He was called the closest friend of the son of the ousted president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, Maxim. After the events on April 2010, he was forced to leave the country. He obtained political asylum in Latvia.

On August 25, 2010, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office sent out a press release to the media stating that Aleksey Eliseev was a defendant in five criminal cases. Eliseev filed a lawsuit on protection of his honor and dignity and won it — evidence confirming the disseminated data were not presented to representatives of the plaintiff’s defense.

In this regard, in order to prevent the transfer of funds in favor of A. Eliseev, the collected materials were registered on the grounds of a crime under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Pursuant to the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court, 67 million soms from this amount have been already transferred through the deposit account of the State Committee for National Security. According to the results of the audit in the framework of pre-trial proceedings, it is planned to reimburse the remaining sum. The investigation is ongoing.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Aleksey Eliseev: My testimony is tried to be used against Sapar Isakov
Aleksey Eliseev ready to defend Almazbek Atambayev in international court
Public prosecution asks for Aida Salyanova 8 years in prison
License issued to Aleksey Eliseev has no legal force in Latvia
Additional witnesses to be questioned within Aida Salyanova’s trial
Court rejects another petition of Aida Salyanova’s defense
Popular
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
Video of man’s arrest, who attacked passerby with knife, posted on social media Video of man’s arrest, who attacked passerby with knife, posted on social media
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
23 November, Saturday
09:45
Smuggling schemes. Azattyk appeals to Interior Ministry, but no reaction follows Smuggling schemes. Azattyk appeals to Interior Ministry...
09:31
Economy Ministry employees attempt to transfer money of Eliseev from Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Friday
18:57
State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan comments on journalistic investigation
18:49
Smuggling schemes. Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case
18:35
Iskender Matraimov withdraws from commission on Saimaiti’s murder
18:23
Asia News has to pay 1 million soms to Vice Prime Minister
18:11
Presidential spokeswoman comments on smuggling scandal