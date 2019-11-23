Economy Ministry employees attempt to transfer money of Eliseev from Kyrgyzstan

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed existing assets of the former deputy head of the Central Agency for Development, Investment and Innovations Aleksey Eliseev in Crystal OJSC. Press center of the State Committee reported.

Officials of the Bankruptcy Department of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the special administration procedure at Crystal OJSC, being aware of the sentence against Aleksey Eliseev, made attempts to transfer more than 120 million soms in his favor.

«In the process of special administration, the property complex and assets of the OJSC were sold through an open tender. After payment of all the payables, more than 120 million soms remained on the deposit account of the company, which, in accordance with the legislation in the field of bankruptcy, should have been sent to the sole founder — a company with direct involvement of Aleksey Eliseev,» the SCNS reported.

Aleksey Eliseev worked at the Central Agency for Development, Investment and Innovations. He was called the closest friend of the son of the ousted president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, Maxim. After the events on April 2010, he was forced to leave the country. He obtained political asylum in Latvia.

On August 25, 2010, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office sent out a press release to the media stating that Aleksey Eliseev was a defendant in five criminal cases. Eliseev filed a lawsuit on protection of his honor and dignity and won it — evidence confirming the disseminated data were not presented to representatives of the plaintiff’s defense.

In this regard, in order to prevent the transfer of funds in favor of A. Eliseev, the collected materials were registered on the grounds of a crime under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Pursuant to the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court, 67 million soms from this amount have been already transferred through the deposit account of the State Committee for National Security. According to the results of the audit in the framework of pre-trial proceedings, it is planned to reimburse the remaining sum. The investigation is ongoing.