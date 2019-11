The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan completed the declaration campaign 2018 and began publishing its results.

According to the document, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev earned 826,461 soms in 2018. The head of Government has no other income. He also has no real estate. As for the so-called movable property, he has 52 horses, cattle (22), and sheep (524).

The prime minister’s close relatives have neither business nor livestock. They have a house and two parking spaces.