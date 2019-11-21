President outlines form of cooperation between religion and state

Religious figures play a large role in formation of spiritual values in society. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World.»
According to him, the state should be an ally with traditional religions.
«The state and religion have common goals — raising a highly moral person who loves his neighbor, his country, as well as maintaining the peace and stability in society. Formation of spiritual values in society cannot occur without participation of religious figures,» the head of state noted.
He reminded participants of the conference that in order to maintain socio-political stability, constant inter-religious dialogue was important.
«We need constructive relations between confessions. Islam and Orthodoxy are the best example of peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.