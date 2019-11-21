President outlines form of cooperation between religion and state

Religious figures play a large role in formation of spiritual values ​​in society. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the International Conference «Islam and Orthodoxy — Religions of the World.»

According to him, the state should be an ally with traditional religions.

«The state and religion have common goals — raising a highly moral person who loves his neighbor, his country, as well as maintaining the peace and stability in society. Formation of spiritual values ​​in society cannot occur without participation of religious figures,» the head of state noted.

He reminded participants of the conference that in order to maintain socio-political stability, constant inter-religious dialogue was important.

«We need constructive relations between confessions. Islam and Orthodoxy are the best example of peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.