President of Kyrgyzstan supports introduction of religious studies lessons

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov answered a question about religious policy today at a press conference. In his opinion, religion should not interfere in the affairs of the state, but it should be studied from school.

«We live according to the recognized laws that we have adopted. The most important law is the Constitution. In our country, religion is separated from the people, and it should not interfere in the affairs of the state. As for religious policy, my opinion is: if people engage in politics, they should not work at a muftiyat or a mosque. If a person simply believes in God, then he or she can safely run, the law does not prohibit it,» the head of state said.

According to him, if a religious studies lesson is introduced in schools, this will greatly facilitate the task of the state.

«We cannot tell them: cover oneself or take it off. We must leave them alone. I was criticized last year, but I believe that religious studies should be introduced in schools to study not only Islam, but also other religions. The Minister of Education is already working in this direction,» Sadyr Japarov added.