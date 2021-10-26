17:44
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities promise equal conditions for all confessions

Secretary of State of Kyrgzystan Suyunbek Kasmambetov took part in the presentation of the Concept of State Policy in the Religious Sphere for 2021-2026. Presidential press service reported.

Suyunbek Kasmambetov told about the main postulates of the document, noting the need to introduce religious studies lessons in schools. He stressed that the Kyrgyz people had been living for many centuries in the conditions of nomadic democracy, and at present, democratic principles are being strengthened in independent Kyrgyzstan.

According to the official, Kyrgyzstan will not turn from the democratic path; freedom of religion is guaranteed by the Constitution, according to which none of the religions is considered state or compulsory, and the right of every citizen to profess any religion or not to profess any is protected.

«Effectiveness of the implementation of the concept will be determined by the creation of equal conditions for all confessions. No religion will be infringed upon, it is clearly spelled out in the Basic Law,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the Concept of State Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Religious Sphere for 2021-2026. It was drawn up in order to ensure the unity of the people, intercultural and interreligious harmony, development of state-confessional partnership, and strengthening of the secular foundations of the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/211685/
views: 150
