Bishkek and Guangzhou to become twin cities

Bishkek and Guangzhou will become twin cities. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to it, delegation of Bishkek City Administration took part in a gala meeting «Fortieth Anniversary of Guangzhou Twin-City Relations.»

«The visit gave an impetus to stepping up the existing partnerships. We discussed strategic issues with our Chinese colleagues about attracting a larger investment flow to the development of infrastructure and life of our capital, because Guangzhou is the third largest city in China in terms of economy,» the city administration noted.

The Bishkek City Administration is preparing a draft agreement on establishing twinning relations.

«The mayor of Guangzhou Wen Guohui expressed hope for further cooperation with the establishment of fraternal relations between our cities,» the municipality stressed.

The official visit of the capital’s city administration team to the PRC took place as a part of the partnership established on December 12, 2004.