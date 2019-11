Police officers identified participants of a brawl that took place in Vostok-5 microdistrict of Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

All the participants of the fight were taken to the Investigation Service.

In total, eight people born in 1998-2001, natives of Jalal-Abad and Naryn regions, as well as Bishkek, were detained.

A mass brawl occurred in Bishkek. One person was injured.