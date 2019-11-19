Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized

One person was injured in a mass brawl in Bishkek. The Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The police received a message about the brawl today at about 3.00. Police officers visited the scene, but none of the participants of the conflict was found there.

«A 23-year-old K.I with bodily injuries was found near a multi-storey building. Ambulance doctors took him to the National Hospital. The fact was registered under the Article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. As a part of the pre-trial proceedings, investigative actions and investigative measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts and detain participants of this offense,» the police department informed.