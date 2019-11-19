Cold water rates may rise throughout Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Monitoring and Analysis Department of the Water Supply and Sewerage Development Department of the State Water Resources Agency Iskender Ismailov told at a press conference.

According to him, the agency together with the Ministry of Economy and the State Agency of Antimonopoly Regulation is preparing a new concept of tariff policy; it is consistent with the development strategy of drinking water supply. It, in particular, stipulates the procedure for setting tariffs.

«The document is agreed with the ministries and departments and published on the government’s website for public discussion. I think when we approve the resolution, water suppliers will be able to bring tariffs to the net cost level,» he said.

Iskender Ismankulov noted that the tariff for water supply and sewerage was to be approved by local authorities. He added that water supply networks were being built in Kyrgyzstan, including at the expense of donor funds.

«They are allocated both on a grant and credit basis. They must be returned sooner or later. How will we do it? Only thanks to tariffs,» he said.

The population should understand that this is not the cost of water, but the services for its supply. Iskender Ismailov

Iskender Ismailov recalled that water supply and sewerage tariffs have grown in Bishkek. «We watched the reaction on social media. People took it differently, but many understand that Gorvodokanal system is in a deplorable state, and the increase is a necessary measure,» he said.

The head of the department added that they tried to raise the tariff for three years, but the deputies refused. This is an unpopular measure. This is also happening in the regions.

«The tariff is very low there, it is politicized by deputies. Suppliers calculate the tariff taking into account the cost, agree with the antimonopoly agency and then take it out to a session. And the deputies refuse to approve, because they want to be elected to a council again. Suppliers have to survive in such conditions, not to mention modernization,» he said.