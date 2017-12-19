Deputies waiting for response from World Bank on raise of electricity tariff

Deputies of the Parliament raised the issue of the need to increase the tariff for electricity. This was stated at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex and subsoil use.

Deputy Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov asked representatives of the World Bank what the tariff for the population should be to cover all the expenses of power engineers.

Expert of the WB Katharina Gassner couldn’t voice a specific rate. «I can’t say exactly. It depends on the costs. But now the tariff for household consumers in Kyrgyzstan covers 50 percent of the needed level. Nobody proposes to change the situation in one year. We need a gradual transition,» she said.

«The last tariff increase for the population was in 2015 — by 10 percent. If the work continues in the same direction, then there will be no negative reaction from the population,» the World Bank expert said.