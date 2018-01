Tariffs for natural gas in January for the population of the republic amounted to 14.42 soms per cubic meter, for industrial enterprises, commercial organizations and budget-funded organizations (including VAT and sales tax) — 17.67, excluding VAT — 17.52 soms. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

According to it, the tariff was calculated at the rate of 68.83 soms for a dollar.