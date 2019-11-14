Only 14% of children with disabilities go to school in Kyrgyzstan

Only 14 percent of children with disabilities go to school in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to a representative of Hand in Hand NGO Zhyldyz Sadykova, the number of children with disabilities has increased by 42 percent over the past ten years in the republic.

Recall, the Kyrgyz Republic joined the UN Convention on the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. However, as it was emphasized at the press conference, the authorities are not actively working on implementation of the norms of the convention.

«We don’t want to wait another eight years for the points prescribed in the convention to work here, in Kyrgyzstan,» said Tolkunbek Isakov, head of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities NGO.

Participants stressed that most of the statements made by the authorities are more declarative than practical.

«Quotas for employment of disabled people are not fully implemented. There are no conditions at the enterprises, standards are not met. People with disabilities are virtually deleted from life. And the allowances, pensions that people with disabilities receive are below the subsistence level — 2,000 — 3,000 soms. If a person with a disability cannot work, how can they live?» asked a representative of Phenomen Public Foundation Iskender Sultanaliev.

There are 180,000 registered people with disabilities in the country, 30,000 of them are children.