11:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Air pollution level rises after start of heating season in Bishkek

Air pollution level increased with the start of the heating season in Bishkek. The head of MoveGreen NGO Maria Kolesnikova told 24.kg news agency.

«As soon as the weather changed, air temperature dropped, people began to heat, smog became visible, and the sensors’ data went off scale. Usually, the air pollution level begins to rise in the evening and reaches a peak by 01.00, and then the indicators decline. But it happens that they are at a high level even on sunny days like today,» she said.

Maria Kolesnikova added that the environmental context could affect the readings of sensors.

«Recently, we installed a new sensor in the area of ​​Akhunbaev — Zhukeev-Pudovkin Streets, which records a high level of pollution. A volunteer noticed that the level had risen when construction work began nearby. There is dust from construction site,» she said.

Recall, the organization conducts civil monitoring of air quality in Bishkek, for which it installed sensors in different districts of the capital and tied them to a map. You can check PM2.5 particle level on it in real time.

  • According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan emits 9.3 kg of harmful pollutants per citizen in 2018
Ecologists suggest informing population about dangerous level of air pollution
U.S. Embassy demonstrates air quality monitor in Bishkek
Deputy proposes to introduce air pollution fee for vehicle owners in Kyrgyzstan
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
13 November, Wednesday
11:42
Bishkek City Administration draws up single map of housing estates Bishkek City Administration draws up single map of hous...
11:06
Air pollution level rises after start of heating season in Bishkek
10:52
Brothers and sisters to be able to take custody of minors in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Kyrgyzstan marks 80th anniversary of Union of Composers by concert
09:43
925,000 preferential prescriptions issued in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
12 November, Tuesday
17:50
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime
17:14
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained