Forest of pistachios and almonds to be planted near Bishkek

It is planned to plant trees on an area of ​​142 hectares on the slope of Boz-Boltok mountain near Bishkek. The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Director of the state agency Mirslav Amankulov visited Boz-Boltok site of Frunze forestry and got acquainted with the current state of affairs. He instructed the heads of structural and subordinate units to complete the planned works at the site on time.

«The total area of Boz-Boltok section of Alamedin forestry is 514 hectares. At the same time, under the project of integrated forest ecosystem management for 2019-2020, it is planned to plant the forest on 142 hectares. In particular, drought-resistant almond and pistachio species will be planted on 100 hectares, and fruit and nut trees with irrigation networks with a total length of 5.5 kilometers and drip irrigation will be planted on 42 hectares,» the message says.

The soil is currently being prepared for planting at the site.
