Kyrgyzstanis become Eurasia Taekwondo Champions

Kyrgyzstanis became Eurasia champions in taekwondo GTF. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Cyprus with participation of 485 athletes from nine countries. Nine athletes represented Kyrgyzstan. They won eight gold, eight silver and two bronze medals.

Mirbek Saparbekov, Kurmanbek Zakhretdinov, Arsen Taalaibekov, Imanali uulu Nurtilek and Almazbek Abdillaev became champions in hyengi section. Kurmanbek Zakhretdinov, Ernisbek uulu Khanbolot and Yrysbek Zhanybekov took 1st places in massogi section. Asek Abdybekov was awarded «gentleman» title for stamina and courage.

«This success is an indicator of the good training of young athletes and excellent work of the coaches,» the Federation noted.