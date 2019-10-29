16:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis become Eurasia Taekwondo Champions

Kyrgyzstanis became Eurasia champions in taekwondo GTF. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Cyprus with participation of 485 athletes from nine countries. Nine athletes represented Kyrgyzstan. They won eight gold, eight silver and two bronze medals.

Mirbek Saparbekov, Kurmanbek Zakhretdinov, Arsen Taalaibekov, Imanali uulu Nurtilek and Almazbek Abdillaev became champions in hyengi section. Kurmanbek Zakhretdinov, Ernisbek uulu Khanbolot and Yrysbek Zhanybekov took 1st places in massogi section. Asek Abdybekov was awarded «gentleman» title for stamina and courage.

«This success is an indicator of the good training of young athletes and excellent work of the coaches,» the Federation noted.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 9 gold medals at Open Taekwondo Championship in Almaty
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Uzbekistan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 12 medals in Korea
Kyrgyzstanis win 137 medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at Taekwondo ITF Eurasia Cup
Athletes from Issyk-Kul win 10 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 10 medals at Victory Cup in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at tournament in Almaty
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
29 October, Tuesday
16:18
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less than in 2018 Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir 1 billion m3 less...
16:01
Missing Batken resident detained in Tajikistan for violation of border regime
15:47
Defendants in Bishkek HPP modernization case face up to 15 years in prison
15:31
Batken district resident goes missing on market in border zone
15:13
Kyrgyzstanis become Eurasia Taekwondo Champions