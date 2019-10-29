10:23
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no cold water today

Water supply will be suspended in the eastern part of Bishkek today, on October 29. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The area bounded by April 7, Gorky, Dostoevsky Streets and the railway line will have no water from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at HBO water intake and on city water supply networks.

The Bishkek City Administration apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the townspeople, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.
