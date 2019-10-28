Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov becomes two-time World Kickboxing Champion

Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov became the world kickboxing champion. The head coach of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Takhir Marasulov told 24.kg news agency.

The World Championship took place on October 19-27 in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina). Athletes competed in three sections — «light contact», «low kick» and «K1». Avazbek Amanbekov competed in the «low kick» section in the weight category up to 57 kg. In the 1/8 finals, he defeated Mustafa Abed Al Hafez (Palestine), Romeo Orozco (USA) and Jean Christopher Warren Robertson (Mauritania). In the final, Avazbek Amanbekov defeated Mukhammad Sait Onsul (Turkey).

Another Kyrgyzstani Abror Khakimov had three fights and won a bronze medal in the weight up to 67 kg. «The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic consisted of eight wrestlers. Some suffered due to biased refereeing,» the coach said.