Stars of La Scala Theater to perform in Bishkek

The Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz State Philharmonic Hall will host a gala concert of La Scala Theater stars.

The stars of the famous Italian theater will perform in Bishkek on November 21, accompanied by the Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.

La Scala is a world center of opera culture, saturated with grandeur and luxury.

The stars performing at leading theaters of the world will come to Bishkek: Italian baritone Giovanni Guagliardo, exquisite Italian opera singer Massimiliano Pisapia, and amazing soprano Marina Nachkebia.

Works that are rightfully considered the golden fund of the world classics will be performed: solo parts and duets from the operas of Giuseppe Verdi La Traviata, Rigoletto, Troubadour, Georges Bizet Carmen, Giacomo Puccini Tosca, Bohemia, Gaetano Donizetti Love drink, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Juan, Pyotr Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin, popular Italian songs and more.

ticket office 0312614015

