18:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Electric buses for transportation of passengers to appear in Bishkek

It is more expedient to purchase electric buses for the municipality than to extend contact trolleybus lines. Head of the Trolleybus Department Arthur Omurzakov stated today at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council answering a question of the deputy Rysbai Amatov.

«I do not think that there is a need to extend the wire lines. We can extend them to Kolmo housing estate, we won’t need to build a substation there,» said Arthur Omurzakov.

He added that before purchase of electric buses it was better to purchase trolleybuses with increased autonomous travel.

«They have the same batteries. We will learn how to serve them, train specialists, and prepare a base for electric buses. They are expensive, we must first learn how to service them,» said Arthur Omurzakov.
link:
views: 15
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan introduces zero customs rate for imported electric vehicles
Uzbekistan introduces zero duty on import of electric vehicles
Electric cars. Is Kyrgyzstan ready to use them?
Kyrgyzstan to turn to EEU for zero rates on import of electric vehicles
Popular
British Ambassador: I was mistaken for Prince Charles in Kyrgyzstan British Ambassador: I was mistaken for Prince Charles in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
24 October, Thursday
18:02
Electric buses for transportation of passengers to appear in Bishkek Electric buses for transportation of passengers to appe...
17:48
Kyrgyzstan to get new ambulances from Russia in 2020
17:28
Taxi driver murder. $ 10,000 stolen from killed man
17:09
Water meters to be installed in Bishkek residents’ houses for two years
16:19
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to attend meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council