The Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk was selected to the main festival section of the 26th Minsk International Film Festival Listopad, which will be held in Minsk on November 1-8. Its producer Altynai Koichumanova reported.

Viewers will be shown 154 films from 50 countries, and 12 films are presented at the main feature film competition, including Joo Kuluk film, directed by Mirlan Abdykalykov.

The main feature and documentary films contests are focused on new films made in the CIS countries, Central and Southeast Asia, the Baltic countries, Eastern and Central Europe. Listopad festival is annually visited by about 20,000 spectators and more than 100 international guests.