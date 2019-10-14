Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk wins award of international film critics

The Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk directed by Mirlan Abdykalykov won an award of international film critics FIPRESCI at the International Busan Film Festival in South Korea. Producer of the film Altynai Koichumanova told.

The jury announced the award with the wording «For delicate portrait of a struggling country through the eyes of a boy running to overcome all obstacles.»

During the presentation ceremony, a video message of the film director Mirlan Abdykalykov with words of gratitude to the festival was shown.

Award of FIPRESCI — an international organization uniting film critics — is one of the most prestigious in the world of cinematography. At various times, world-famous directors such as Emir Kusturica, Andrei Tarkovsky, Francis Ford Coppola, Roman Polanski, Michelangelo Antonioni and Wim Wenders became laureates of the award.

Related news World premiere of Kyrgyz film Joo Kuluk takes place in South Korea

Mirlan Abdykalykov presents the film Joo Кuluk at the International Festival of Children and Youth Cinema Schlingel in Germany.

The movie will be screened in Kyrgyzstan on October 17.