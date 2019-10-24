10:26
Government of Kyrgyzstan raises funds to upgrade Akzhol checkpoint

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov held a meeting to discuss construction, modernization and reconstruction of Akzhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A draft budget estimate has already been prepared; a number of financial and organizational issues are being addressed.

The Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov instructed relevant government agencies to speed up the preparatory work for start of the construction.
