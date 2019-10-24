10:26
10 criminal cases opened on mass brawl involving Kyrgyzstanis in Russia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs commented on the incident in Novosibirsk (Russia). Earlier it was reported that a mass brawl with use of traumatic weapons occurred at Khiloksky market in the city.

It is noted that the police arrested 50 participants of the brawl. «As a result of operational investigative measures to find out all the circumstances of the crimes committed and the perpetrators of these acts, two Russian citizens were identified and detained: A.A., born in 1988, a native of Kara-Suu district of Osh region now living in Novosibirsk, and P.N., born in 1990, a native and resident of Novosibirsk Oblast. A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for the defendants in the case,» the Interior Ministry said.

A criminal case has been instituted on the fact of the mass brawl in Novosibirsk.

 A total of 10 criminal cases under Articles «Hooliganism» and «Extortion» have been opened.

During the investigation, it turned out that the gang of A.A. had been extorting money from market sellers — immigrants or citizens of Kyrgyzstan — for a long time. The victims did not contact the law enforcement agencies, as they were afraid for their life, health and safety of the goods.

The Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic together with employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Novosibirsk Oblast conducted an explanatory conversation, after which the victims wrote statements. Additional 12 criminal cases were brought against the criminal group of A.A. citizen based on them.

In addition, personal data of other 10 persons who were members of the criminal group of A.A were found.

 A joint investigation is ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs asks citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have suffered from unlawful acts, as well as other facts of unlawful acts committed by the criminal group of A.A. in Novosibirsk Oblast, contact the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation. Anonymity and confidentiality are guaranteed.
