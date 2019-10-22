Kyrgyzstanis ask to increase quotas for scholarship programs in Japan

Kyrgyzstanis voiced a request to increase quotas for scholarship programs at Japanese universities. They stated this during a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Tokyo.

The head of state pays a working visit to Japan. Within its framework, he met with compatriots living in the Land of the Rising Sun. Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that Japan has been supporting Kyrgyzstan since it gained independence.

The total aid amounted to more than $ 1 billion, half of the allocated by Japan aid funds are grants.

«Many countries are interested in deepening cooperation with Japan. We are also determined to develop bilateral relations. I am glad that our youth is studying advanced Japanese technologies, language, history and culture. Use of the technological achievements of Japan, successful experience in science, education and management is very important for the future of Kyrgyzstan,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The compatriots expressed wishes about the possible introduction of amendments to the legislation and work of state bodies that would contribute to the use of experience and knowledge of citizens of Kyrgyzstan acquired in Japan.

«The future belongs to educated, young Kyrgyzstanis. Your predecessors, educated through various programs in Japan, contribute to the development of the country, show their willingness to change the areas where they work. I believe that you will also achieve your goals and return to Kyrgyzstan with great opportunities to fulfill your potential,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.