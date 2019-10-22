12:39
Jam for cadets sent from Kyrgyzstan to Russia by military aircraft

An unusual cargo was handed over at the airport of the United Russian Military Base in Kyrgyzstan — a batch of homemade jam. Press service of the military base reported.

More than 7,000 pots of delicious and natural goodies were loaded into the Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Its total weight was more than 3.5 tons.

«Raspberry, strawberry, cherry jam and jam made of other Issyk-Kul berries, as well as fruits, will be delivered to the airfield of the Moscow Oblast of Russia. Then the cargo will be transported to Yaroslavl Oblast to the cadet gymnasium at the monastery of St. Alexis. More than 700 orphans live and study at the gymnasium. There are eight citizens of Kyrgyzstan among the students, and four its graduates from the Kyrgyz Republic are now studying at Moscow universities,» the base’s press service said.
