President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Tokyo (Japan) with working visit. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in the ceremony of enthronement of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito. In addition, a bilateral meeting of the President with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is planned within the framework of the working visit.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also meet with the heads of the largest corporations of Japan and compatriots living in the Land of the Rising Sun.